Six new character portraits are included in this patch, as well as fixing a number of bugs and typos.
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives update for 23 November 2021
More Portraits Pak!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Content Depot 1266101
- Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Depot mac Depot 1266102
- Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Parliament of Knives Depot linux Depot 1266103
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update