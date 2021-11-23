 Skip to content

Artist Life Simulator update for 23 November 2021

Patch 5: New visuals & writings

Last edited by Wendy

The most noticeable changes of this update concern game balance (visiting the bar, collecting victory requirements, and hunting jobs are now more generous to the player) and visuals. For exampe, Interaction feels much more eye-pleasing now, with the new colors. Many cards (such as injuries, characters, conditions) also got new fashionable hovertext descriptions, some got size changes to indicate their relative importance.

New visuals & writings

  • Improved the highlight signifying Interaction between cards
  • Many card types have new sizes now, indicating importance
  • Unwanted conditions have show full descriptions in hovertext
  • Characters now have full descriptions in hovertext, hinting at their talking interests (this is the first step for implementing character relation developments)
  • Injuries now have full descriptions in hovertext

Balance

  • Victory requirements have been changed (need more work and less luck)
  • Using the Jobhunt skill does not spending sanity any more, has 40% success chance
  • Increased chance to meet characters in Bar Avenue

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes made incorrect amount of cards shown in action results
  • Fixed some cards lacking UI elements after loading game
  • The Agent upgrade now gives you a new “skill”, as intended

