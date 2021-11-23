Hotfix #3 just landed!

Hey, Bikers!
While some of the team is working on the first content update for the game, others are working on fixes. No need to elaborate, just check out what the new update brings.
1.0.31.2 changelog:
-
[SAVES & LOADING] We fixed some issues regarding save file loading and infinite spinner. Although this will allow some people to play, there may be isolated cases where the fix does not work. In this case please contact us on discord and we will help you individually.
-
[LOADING] From now on, you cannot interact with the game when it's loading.
-
[JUNKYARD] We have increased a chance to find Sporty and Classy in the Junkyard
-
[JUNKYARD] We fixed an issue where the same 2 motorcycles were spawned in the junkyard.
-
[JUNKYARD] Full basket achievement fixed.
-
[JUNKYARD] An issue where you were charged an entry fee despite having purchased a skill is fixed now.
-
[INVENTORY] We changed how some inventory panels sort your parts. Also, you can now mount/use the first part with your space bar.
-
[ROVERSON] We fixed an issue where you could get a quest to change a stand in Roverson. If you already have this quest, please cancel it, sorry for the inconvenience.
-
[SPORTY] We fixed a bad order of parts assembly and other problems with this motorcycle.
-
[SPORTY] This motorcycle can now appear in generated side quests
-
[TUTORIAL] We fixed an issue with exp in the tutorial
Thanks so much for playing our game, it's incredibly important to us. Alright back to work, until next time!
Remember, if you have any problem, drop by on discord, write to someone from our team, that is someone who has the name "|| Play2Chill", and we will definitely help you!
High Five!
