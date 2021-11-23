Starlite Starbrite | Update 28.2

Run Steam to download Update 28.2, or buy Universe Sandbox via the Steam Store.
Update 28.2
Stars have new Absolute and Apparent Magnitude properties, which measure their brightness from different distances. This minor update also includes improvements to black hole collisions, object trails, and bug fixes.
Stellar Magnitudes
Stars now have both Apparent and Absolute Magnitude properties, which are measures of the brightness of a star, under Properties > Temperature. Learn more in our new Stellar Magnitudes guide: Guides > Science > Stellar Magnitudes.
More Highlights
-
Colliding black holes now compute the correct Schwarzschild radius
-
Trails for objects are no longer broken and jagged when an object is set as the trail center
-
Starlight color on nearby objects now updates in real-time
-
Human scale objects are now simply heated by stars and supernovae to better reflect their temperature in space
-
Created a new guide about object oblateness and its effect on gravitational fields under: Guides > Science > Non-Spherical Gravitational Fields
This update includes 3+ additions and 13+ fixes and improvements.
Check out the full list of What's New in Update 28.2
