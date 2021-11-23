 Skip to content

Universe Sandbox update for 23 November 2021

Starlite Starbrite | Update 28.2

Update 28.2

Stars have new Absolute and Apparent Magnitude properties, which measure their brightness from different distances. This minor update also includes improvements to black hole collisions, object trails, and bug fixes.

Stellar Magnitudes

Stars now have both Apparent and Absolute Magnitude properties, which are measures of the brightness of a star, under Properties > Temperature. Learn more in our new Stellar Magnitudes guide: Guides > Science > Stellar Magnitudes.

More Highlights

  • Colliding black holes now compute the correct Schwarzschild radius

    Before

    After

  • Trails for objects are no longer broken and jagged when an object is set as the trail center

    Before (Bug)

    After (✔️ Bug Mitigated)

  • Starlight color on nearby objects now updates in real-time

    Before

    After

  • Human scale objects are now simply heated by stars and supernovae to better reflect their temperature in space

    Before

    After

  • Created a new guide about object oblateness and its effect on gravitational fields under: Guides > Science > Non-Spherical Gravitational Fields

This update includes 3+ additions and 13+ fixes and improvements.

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 28.2

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.

