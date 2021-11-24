UPDATE NOW LIVE | New Map Expanded, All Callouts Ported and More!

Hello all,

Flashing Lights' new map update is out now for you all to play!

This is a substantial update which expands the new map with new props and buildings, plus new areas: 2 suburbs, 2 rural towns, marina, hill, desert and farm fields! We've also introduced a new vegetation system and a new gas station model/design, which you can find at 11 locations around the new map.

This update also ports all remaining callouts from the old map to the new, adds a night time mode to the new map and fixes a bunch of bugs.

With the new map now expanded, more optimised and up to date on callouts, we've removed the original map*****. Finally switching over fully to the new map is a major milestone for Flashing Lights, and we wouldn't be here today without you all. We also want to give a special shout out to those of you who tested this update on the unstable branch and offered valuable feedback and bug reports.

_*****The original map has been removed from the main version of the game - however, the previous version of the game with the old map remains available on a separate Steam branch. If you wish to access this, simply head to your Steam Library, right click on Flashing Lights, select 'properties', click on the beta tab and select 'Old_Map' from the drop down menu.

While we're happy to offer the old map as an additional option, we sadly will not be supporting and updating it from now on - instead we will be focusing entirely on the new map._

Dev Vlog

To celebrate the release of this exciting update, we have a brand new dev vlog for you. Hear from Flashing Lights developer Nils Jakrins on where the game is at the moment and what he has planned for the future:

New

New map expanded with new props and buildings + new areas - 2 suburbs, 2 rural towns, marina, hill, desert and farm fields

Traffic on highways

Highway signs with directions

Night time added, toggle in menu before launching session

AI EMS, tow pick up and AI police van prisoner transport re-added within city limits

Graphics settings updated with resolution and quality level options

New gas station models and design introduced with a total of 11 locations around the new map

New vegetation system for the new map

Locations added to the new map ready for future additional city expansion

Full map texture updated with grid numbers

New clouds and volumetric light (adjust in Settings>Graphics)

Old map removed

Callouts Ported to New Map

Police Department

1000 = Shoplifting

1001 = Armed Robbery

1002 = Person with Gun

1003 = Mugging

1004 = Fight in progress

1005 = Suspicious Activity

1006 = Reported intoxicated persons

1007 = Missing person

1008 = Aggressive Driver

1009 = Drunk Driver

1010 = Officer Needs Assistance

1011 = Bring suspect to Court

1012 = Escaped convict vehicle incident

1013 = Arsonist

1014 = Vehicle parked without permit

1015 = Vehicle blocking driveway or access

Fire Department

2000 = Structure Fire

2001 = Dumpster Fire

2002 = Vehicle Fire

2003 = Structure Fire with Possible Entrapment

2004 = Road blocked

2005 = Cat in tree

3000 = Motor Vehicle Collision

EMS

3000 = Motor Vehicle Collision

3001 = Unconscious person

3002 = Hit and Run, Possible Bone Fracture

3003 = Gunshot wound

Fixes

Frame drop spikes reduced which was caused by CAD and pedestrians

More optimizations for the new map: texture compression adjustments

CAD fixes for registering players joining/leaving missions

Pedestrians can be hit by vehicles

Grid loading system improvements

EMS players no longer get stuck when interacting with downed NPC who were hit or shot, not related to EMS missions

CAD adjustment for join/leave function

AI traffic obstacle detection and braking adjustments

AI traffic now adjust their speed for different speed zones

Sedan FTA interior dashboard icons

Fuel nozzle location for sedan FTA updated

Emergency lights brightness increased

Fire department garage doors and interior lights added

Loading screen images

Role menu screen images

Voice chat adjustments

Texture optimizations

Language system updated

We're aiming to release some bug fixes before the end of the year. Watch out for the next roadmap, which will be revealed in January.

Thanks again for all of your support, and we hope you enjoy playing on the new map!

The Flashing Lights Team