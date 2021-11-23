 Skip to content

The GoD Unit update for 23 November 2021

Patch 1.1.12

Patch 1.1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing much has changed, but the new version of the engine causes the patch to be quite large.

Please don't be sad about it.

If you come across any new bugs and/or glitches, please submit them to The GoD Unit Discord server. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

The GoD Unit Content Depot 1204441
  • Loading history…
The GoD Unit Linux Depot 1204442
  • Loading history…
