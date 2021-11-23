Nothing much has changed, but the new version of the engine causes the patch to be quite large.
Please don't be sad about it.
If you come across any new bugs and/or glitches, please submit them to The GoD Unit Discord server. Thank you.
The GoD Unit update for 23 November 2021
Patch 1.1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
