SHADE STREET: Available today!

Update 1.2.3
- Added Shade Street mission
- Added ability for police cars to ram through and destroy walls
- Added gold bar and kidney loot
- Added and improved furniture
- Added animation to ammo box when picked up
- Added a visible health bar to SWAT Turrets
- Added ability for light sources to be destroyed by explosions
- Added ability to stealthily pickpocket civilians in a large crowd
- Added achievement: Cult Ritual
- Improved lighting in Final Raid
- Improved achievement icons
- Increased distance for picking up ammo
- Reduced civilian spotting distance when stealing items
- Fixed vehicle turret not registering damage for rapid bullets and shotgun shots
- Fixed toxic gas penetrating vault doors
- Fixed cameras seeing body parts through vault doors
- Fixed pixelated alarmed window text
- Fixed a path-finding issue with broken glass and security bars
- Fixed a path-finding issue with civilians
- Fixed a minor lighting issue
- Fixed a softlock issue sometimes occurring when a circuit box is destroyed
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
Changed files in this update