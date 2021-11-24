 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A-Star Theft update for 24 November 2021

SHADE STREET: Available today!

Share · View all patches · Build 7764657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.3

  • Added Shade Street mission
  • Added ability for police cars to ram through and destroy walls
  • Added gold bar and kidney loot
  • Added and improved furniture
  • Added animation to ammo box when picked up
  • Added a visible health bar to SWAT Turrets
  • Added ability for light sources to be destroyed by explosions
  • Added ability to stealthily pickpocket civilians in a large crowd
  • Added achievement: Cult Ritual
  • Improved lighting in Final Raid
  • Improved achievement icons
  • Increased distance for picking up ammo
  • Reduced civilian spotting distance when stealing items
  • Fixed vehicle turret not registering damage for rapid bullets and shotgun shots
  • Fixed toxic gas penetrating vault doors
  • Fixed cameras seeing body parts through vault doors
  • Fixed pixelated alarmed window text
  • Fixed a path-finding issue with broken glass and security bars
  • Fixed a path-finding issue with civilians
  • Fixed a minor lighting issue
  • Fixed a softlock issue sometimes occurring when a circuit box is destroyed

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

Changed files in this update

A-Star Theft Content Depot 1354751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.