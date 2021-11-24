 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Gods update for 24 November 2021

[Game Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7764615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX Skadi, Heimdall, and Odin draw "Lyre" instead of their unique card.
  • FIX 2 same heroes have a buff/passive and active at the same time, only 1 of them get the buff/passive.
  • FIX Buff removal is not working properly.
  • FIX Cannot find any treasure event after stage 15.
  • FIX Last chance effect and rage of the monster's passive is swapped.
  • FIX Last chance effect not working properly.
  • FIX Cards used by the opponent are counted in the player's quest.

Changed files in this update

Ancient Gods Content Depot 1716941
  • Loading history…
Ancient Gods Depot 32 Depot 1716942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.