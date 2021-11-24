- FIX Skadi, Heimdall, and Odin draw "Lyre" instead of their unique card.
- FIX 2 same heroes have a buff/passive and active at the same time, only 1 of them get the buff/passive.
- FIX Buff removal is not working properly.
- FIX Cannot find any treasure event after stage 15.
- FIX Last chance effect and rage of the monster's passive is swapped.
- FIX Last chance effect not working properly.
- FIX Cards used by the opponent are counted in the player's quest.
Ancient Gods update for 24 November 2021
[Game Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ancient Gods Content Depot 1716941
Ancient Gods Depot 32 Depot 1716942
