Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 23 November 2021
1.38.1.1 (version 1392)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Greek, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Extra notes