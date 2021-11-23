 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 23 November 2021

1.38.1.1 (version 1392)

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Greek, Norwegian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

