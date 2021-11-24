Yoritomo Update - Now Live!

We have just released our new v1.9 update for Stronghold: Warlords, which includes the Minamoto no Yoritomo AI opponent, extra achievements, new maps and an increased total troop limit in offline skirmish mode of up to 1,000 units!
Stronghold: Warlords v1.9 Update - 24 November 2021
Build Number: v1.9.23494
Update Size: 644 MB
Updates
- Added Minamoto no Yoritomo AI Lord
- Added 3 new Skirmish maps
- Forest Clearing - Rival lords peer through the thick trees to see the clearing in front of them, only to discover the dangers they must prepare for.
- Winding Path - Three lords battle to hold strategic positions. Who will make the right calls at the right times and emerge victorious?
- Open Borders - Each Lord will need to build their castle well, as the lack of hard borders will require a fully fortified defense. Two Lords sit above the other four, but fate will decide if this is an advantage or not.
- Added option to Have ‘No Warlord’ in Skirmish/Multiplayer games
- Click on a Warlord on the minimap and select the ‘No Warlord’ option to not spawn a Warlord in that estate
- Added Custom Troop limit in Skirmish lobby
- In Advanced Options, users can now select a total troop limit of 500, 600, 800 or 1000.
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a Warlord relief force could cause a crash in specific circumstances
- Fixed Spirit tooltips to report information in a more understandable manner
- Prevented Ninjas displacing each other when climbing up or down walls
- Improved Laddermen groups' wall edge selection and distribution when docking. They can now be commanded to dock along walls even if individual segments of wall are broken.
- Fixed a crash relating to tunnel components tracked by paths
- Changed lantern particles to be more lightweight/performant
AI Changes
- Fixed a bug with AI clans which could cause them to move very far around obstacles to reach a target
- Reduced the distance AI clans are willing to walk around obstacles to reach a target, so they are less prone to winding through maze-like castles
- AI melee troops are now much harder to distract when attacking walls
- AI melee troops are less susceptible to being drawn a long way off their intended target by kiting enemy troops
- Skirmish AI will now sell surplus gunpowder and build more gunpowder workshops
- Stopped AI ninjas from attacking walls
- Stopped AI laddermen from attempting to dock at walls which already have a ladder on them.
- Fixed an issue where AI would delete all wood camps once a single woodcutter could not find a tree to cut down, even if there were other trees still available
- Fixed a bug where ninja invasions could get stuck near their formup target
- Fixed a bug that could prevent AI Gatehouses being placed if they were right on the edge of the estate
- Fixed an issue where AI would not place new mines/quarries/ox tethers when they ran out of space for other buildings
- Improved the pathing of AI armies travelling long distances, making siege weapons in particular less susceptible to falling behind the rest of the army.
Map Editor
- Warlords can now be set to level 6 in the map editor
Today's update has been released alongside the launch of our Rise of the Shogun Campaign DLC, which adds six missions and two warlords to the Stronghold: Warlords base game. Both the update and DLC are now available with a 10% launch week DLC discount.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1615012/Stronghold_Warlords__Rise_of_the_Shogun_Campaign/
Changed files in this update