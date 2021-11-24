 Skip to content

Stronghold: Warlords update for 24 November 2021

Yoritomo Update - Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released our new v1.9 update for Stronghold: Warlords, which includes the Minamoto no Yoritomo AI opponent, extra achievements, new maps and an increased total troop limit in offline skirmish mode of up to 1,000 units!

Stronghold: Warlords v1.9 Update - 24 November 2021

Build Number: v1.9.23494

Update Size: 644 MB

Updates

  • Added Minamoto no Yoritomo AI Lord
  • Added 3 new Skirmish maps
  • Forest Clearing - Rival lords peer through the thick trees to see the clearing in front of them, only to discover the dangers they must prepare for.
  • Winding Path - Three lords battle to hold strategic positions. Who will make the right calls at the right times and emerge victorious?
  • Open Borders - Each Lord will need to build their castle well, as the lack of hard borders will require a fully fortified defense. Two Lords sit above the other four, but fate will decide if this is an advantage or not.
  • Added option to Have ‘No Warlord’ in Skirmish/Multiplayer games
  • Click on a Warlord on the minimap and select the ‘No Warlord’ option to not spawn a Warlord in that estate
  • Added Custom Troop limit in Skirmish lobby
  • In Advanced Options, users can now select a total troop limit of 500, 600, 800 or 1000.

General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a Warlord relief force could cause a crash in specific circumstances
  • Fixed Spirit tooltips to report information in a more understandable manner
  • Prevented Ninjas displacing each other when climbing up or down walls
  • Improved Laddermen groups' wall edge selection and distribution when docking. They can now be commanded to dock along walls even if individual segments of wall are broken.
  • Fixed a crash relating to tunnel components tracked by paths
  • Changed lantern particles to be more lightweight/performant

AI Changes

  • Fixed a bug with AI clans which could cause them to move very far around obstacles to reach a target
  • Reduced the distance AI clans are willing to walk around obstacles to reach a target, so they are less prone to winding through maze-like castles
  • AI melee troops are now much harder to distract when attacking walls
  • AI melee troops are less susceptible to being drawn a long way off their intended target by kiting enemy troops
  • Skirmish AI will now sell surplus gunpowder and build more gunpowder workshops
  • Stopped AI ninjas from attacking walls
  • Stopped AI laddermen from attempting to dock at walls which already have a ladder on them.
  • Fixed an issue where AI would delete all wood camps once a single woodcutter could not find a tree to cut down, even if there were other trees still available
  • Fixed a bug where ninja invasions could get stuck near their formup target
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent AI Gatehouses being placed if they were right on the edge of the estate
  • Fixed an issue where AI would not place new mines/quarries/ox tethers when they ran out of space for other buildings
  • Improved the pathing of AI armies travelling long distances, making siege weapons in particular less susceptible to falling behind the rest of the army.

Map Editor

  • Warlords can now be set to level 6 in the map editor

Today's update has been released alongside the launch of our Rise of the Shogun Campaign DLC, which adds six missions and two warlords to the Stronghold: Warlords base game. Both the update and DLC are now available with a 10% launch week DLC discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1615012/Stronghold_Warlords__Rise_of_the_Shogun_Campaign/

