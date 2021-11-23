Update Notes 23/11

Hello everyone! It's been a few days and we have been hard at work! We just pushed a big update, fixing a lot of issues and adding some quality of life improvements! Here's a list:
- Updated mission logs to better explain what needs to be done!
- The suit's Pulse now charges with mouse 2 and fires with mouse 1. This means that the pulse can be canceled anytime!
- The enemy can now change targets, so no following it people!
- Improved sound occlusion and sounds in general!
- VoiP now has push to talk
- Fixed some problems with minigames
- Minigame explanations in "help" menu
- Fixed an issue where items would stay highlighted when picked up
- Fixed an error that sometimes caused players to stay stuck on the enemy
- Fixed some item drop points in utility rooms
- Fixed an error that caused some sounds to never stop playing
- Fixed some objectives on the map, to make what you need to do clearer.
- Lot's of other minor fixes.
Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!
OnSkull Games
Changed files in this update