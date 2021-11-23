 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Unsafe update for 23 November 2021

Update Notes 23/11

Share · View all patches · Build 7764384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! It's been a few days and we have been hard at work! We just pushed a big update, fixing a lot of issues and adding some quality of life improvements! Here's a list:

  • Updated mission logs to better explain what needs to be done!
  • The suit's Pulse now charges with mouse 2 and fires with mouse 1. This means that the pulse can be canceled anytime!
  • The enemy can now change targets, so no following it people!
  • Improved sound occlusion and sounds in general!
  • VoiP now has push to talk
  • Fixed some problems with minigames
  • Minigame explanations in "help" menu
  • Fixed an issue where items would stay highlighted when picked up
  • Fixed an error that sometimes caused players to stay stuck on the enemy
  • Fixed some item drop points in utility rooms
  • Fixed an error that caused some sounds to never stop playing
  • Fixed some objectives on the map, to make what you need to do clearer.
  • Lot's of other minor fixes.

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games

Changed files in this update

Unsafe Content Depot 1756161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.