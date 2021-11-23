 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 23 November 2021

Version 0.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7764300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⨭ Added

  1. The Blackmen hideout on section A is now open. It will feature a few unique characters.

  2. The first bad ending added. It can happen if you choose to force your way into the Blackmen hideout and lose.

  3. Two new unique NPCs added to the Blackmen hideout: Olek and Xiomara.

  4. If you have a certain amount of plus points with Cass, she will ask Nick for a simple date at some point. The earliest this event can trigger is at the end of AXX2-002 event which is included in this patch.

  5. The side quest “Delta-C” has two routes. The “lie” route can be completed.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. Not really NSFW, but a date between Nick and Cass where she will tell him about her life and so on. She will be in under undies.

↹ Changed

  1. You can no longer call Cass if you are in her room and if she is present.

Changed files in this update

Two Clusters Cold Haven Content Depot 1684761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.