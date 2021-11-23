Version 0.2.4

⨭ Added
The Blackmen hideout on section A is now open. It will feature a few unique characters.
The first bad ending added. It can happen if you choose to force your way into the Blackmen hideout and lose.
Two new unique NPCs added to the Blackmen hideout: Olek and Xiomara.
If you have a certain amount of plus points with Cass, she will ask Nick for a simple date at some point. The earliest this event can trigger is at the end of AXX2-002 event which is included in this patch.
The side quest “Delta-C” has two routes. The “lie” route can be completed.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Not really NSFW, but a date between Nick and Cass where she will tell him about her life and so on. She will be in under undies.
↹ Changed
- You can no longer call Cass if you are in her room and if she is present.
