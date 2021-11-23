 Skip to content

Kyma Maker's Island update for 23 November 2021

3.1.15 patch

Build 7764277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix "error null image" for useless book background
  • fix sugar canes and hop plant display in inventory (full sprite is displayed instead of 1 part)
  • fix tools rendering on displays
  • fix conversation unwanted "+"
  • fix quick access bar offset with keybindings
  • fix sprite outside of item frame in inventory
  • fix fropin when ask to craft something, check if already in inventory (case if player craft the axe before it's asked)
  • remove all parallel of stream (useless & cost too much memory & calculations for what it does)
  • fix save of tiles null, saves in 3.1.12 are broken (Urgent fix yesterday in 3.1.14)

Kyma Maker's Island Content Depot 1397301
