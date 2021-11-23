- fix "error null image" for useless book background
- fix sugar canes and hop plant display in inventory (full sprite is displayed instead of 1 part)
- fix tools rendering on displays
- fix conversation unwanted "+"
- fix quick access bar offset with keybindings
- fix sprite outside of item frame in inventory
- fix fropin when ask to craft something, check if already in inventory (case if player craft the axe before it's asked)
- remove all parallel of stream (useless & cost too much memory & calculations for what it does)
- fix save of tiles null, saves in 3.1.12 are broken (Urgent fix yesterday in 3.1.14)
Kyma Maker's Island update for 23 November 2021
3.1.15 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update