Update Notes - 24 November 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed issue where the the defend action cannot be activated while crouching or on top of stairs.
- Fixed issue where Giant King enters pagoda and stops attacking player.
- Fixed issue where the enemies enter into the objects at the end of "The Primordial Flood".
- The Six-armed Emperor now has a new axe attack.
A lightning damage area will appear when the Six-armed Emperor's axe hits the ground.
- Adjusted the Six-armed Emperor's lightning damage.
- Adjusted the attack speed of the Six-armed Emperor's eagle.
- Adjusted the speed at which the Six-armed Emperor's bell will fall.
- Fixed issue where the Six-armed Emperor's bell can fall through the ground.
- Fixed issue where players can obtain more Special Ammo than the maximum limit by changing weapons.
- Fixed issue where unlocked skins can become locked again.
- Adjusted the entry location of enemy soldiers in the reed field in "Surrounded" so that they now appear from outside of the reed field.
- Fixed issue where enemy soldiers in the reed field can fall through the ground in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the mission area in the area before reaching the Feng Yu Bridge in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where player can climb onto the building roof from the corner of the building.
- Fixed issue where the enemy who discovers the player can get stuck in the rock during the sneaking mission in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue the grass in "Closed Call" can block the Light Blade attack.
- Adjusted the timing of Shelia's dialogue during the cutscene in "Close Call".
- Fixed issue where player can get stuck in the fences and other objects during the car chase battle in "Close Call".
- Fixed issue where DLC skin on Shelia's arm is not displayed when summoning vehicle in "Close Call".
- Fixed issue where player can receive damage even when blocking the anchor-wielding ancient soldier's attack.
- Player can now fire weapon immediately after reloading.
- Adjusted the melee weapon model in the Six-armed Emperor cutscene.
- Fixed issue where activating the Shock Punch attack can cause player to move through walls.
- Fixed issue where the Tian Yu Emperor can lose sight of Shelia when she is on top of the stone statue.
- Fixed issue where the "Dodge" button icon on the left is not displayed with the correct icon.
- Fixed issue where the damage count for Aerial Slash was incorrect.
