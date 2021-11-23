 Skip to content

Signals update for 23 November 2021

Patch 1.1.0

Build 7764061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Water treatment plant now has an indicator on top of it with amount of water left.
  • Solar array now has an indicator on top with available power.
  • Minor UI fixes and icon updates.
  • Fixed an issue where the ambient sound slider would not affect the volume until the ambient track was complete.
  • Fixed an issue where entering destroy or deforest mode would not clear building attached to cursor.
  • Sector map can now be closed with escape.
  • Added weekly challenge

