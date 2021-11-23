- Water treatment plant now has an indicator on top of it with amount of water left.
- Solar array now has an indicator on top with available power.
- Minor UI fixes and icon updates.
- Fixed an issue where the ambient sound slider would not affect the volume until the ambient track was complete.
- Fixed an issue where entering destroy or deforest mode would not clear building attached to cursor.
- Sector map can now be closed with escape.
- Added weekly challenge
Signals update for 23 November 2021
Patch 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
