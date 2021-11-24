 Skip to content

Nero The Sniper update for 24 November 2021

Patch Notes V1.6

Patch Notes V1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General Bug fixes and improvements
  • Overall difficulty balancing
  • Photo-mode Updates
  • Map changes in "On the trail" mission
  • Added Thunder effects in raining environments
  • Added blood splashes when taking damage
  • enemy animation changes
  • injured enemy mesh head collision fix
  • Player prone animation improvements
  • Minor improvements to enemy AI
  • Particle system optimizations
  • minor UI changes
  • minor character animation improvements

