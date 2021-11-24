- General Bug fixes and improvements
- Overall difficulty balancing
- Photo-mode Updates
- Map changes in "On the trail" mission
- Added Thunder effects in raining environments
- Added blood splashes when taking damage
- enemy animation changes
- injured enemy mesh head collision fix
- Player prone animation improvements
- Minor improvements to enemy AI
- Particle system optimizations
- minor UI changes
- minor character animation improvements
Nero The Sniper update for 24 November 2021
Patch Notes V1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update