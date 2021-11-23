 Skip to content

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition update for 23 November 2021

Patch notes: Nov 23rd 2021

New feature: optional difficulty modifiers added. You can now toggle on and off a +1 heart bonus for all dungeoneers and a 5x increase to gold caps. Both are in the options area:

Other bugfixes:

  • Fixed some ui sizing issues on ultra-wide resolutions
  • Fixed issues with using mouse controls when a touch enabled device is detected
  • Fixed some issues with dungeoneer equipment layering
  • Chinese translation fixes

As usual feedback is welcomed in our Discord:

https://discord.gg/gambrinous

