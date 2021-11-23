Patch notes: Nov 23rd 2021

New feature: optional difficulty modifiers added. You can now toggle on and off a +1 heart bonus for all dungeoneers and a 5x increase to gold caps. Both are in the options area:
Other bugfixes:
- Fixed some ui sizing issues on ultra-wide resolutions
- Fixed issues with using mouse controls when a touch enabled device is detected
- Fixed some issues with dungeoneer equipment layering
- Chinese translation fixes
As usual feedback is welcomed in our Discord:
https://discord.gg/gambrinous
Changed files in this update