Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 23 November 2021

Steam Playtest: V11

23 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Steam Playtest V11 is online and the last update before the early access !

End of Steam PlayTest: december 15, 2021

Start of Early access: january 11, 2022

  • Add: Realistic NVG attachment
  • Add: Delete parts of outfit
  • Add: AI enemy archetypes (sniper/medic/assault/blitzer/unarmed)
  • Add: Edit squad button in Deploy/Withhold menu
  • Add: IR Strobe to identify an ally
  • Add: Lights enable in dark zones (like underground)
  • Add: Ejection bullet VFX
  • Add: New weapons camos
  • Add: Battle plan - IR Strobe option
  • Add: Battle plan - Select squad leader/Select subordinates
  • Add: New squads creation in Battle plan UI
  • Add: New squads creation in Insertion UI
  • Improve: Map - Valenwood map
  • Improve: Map - Elegance airport
  • Improve: Map - Al-Jan province
  • Improve: Dynamic light rendering
  • Improve: Battle plan visibility
  • Improve: Spawn points spotted by player disable this point
  • Improve: General AI behavior
  • Improve: AI enemy use always scope if owns sniper
  • Improve: AI enemy can use flashlight to blind
  • Improve: IR mode doesn't enable by default at night if operator doesn't have NVG
  • Improve: Shotguns shoot animations
  • Improve: UI design
  • Improve: Throw grenades animations by AI
  • Improve: Some weapons reloading animation
  • Improve: Insertion camera locations
  • Fix: Load preset doesn't update NVG correctly
  • Fix: Clipping errors of player character
  • Fix: Camera player if dead or wounded
  • Fix: Glasses aren't invisible if use NVG
  • Fix: Backpack isn't invisible if use a shield
  • Fix: Random mission might not work correctly
  • Fix: Explosives of environment might not work correctly
  • Fix: Battle plan - Delete an order might not update AI correctly
  • Fix: AI teleportation might not use correct new location
  • Fix: Some pathfinding errors

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/

Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/

