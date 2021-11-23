Dear operators,
Steam Playtest V11 is online and the last update before the early access !
End of Steam PlayTest: december 15, 2021
Start of Early access: january 11, 2022
- Add: Realistic NVG attachment
- Add: Delete parts of outfit
- Add: AI enemy archetypes (sniper/medic/assault/blitzer/unarmed)
- Add: Edit squad button in Deploy/Withhold menu
- Add: IR Strobe to identify an ally
- Add: Lights enable in dark zones (like underground)
- Add: Ejection bullet VFX
- Add: New weapons camos
- Add: Battle plan - IR Strobe option
- Add: Battle plan - Select squad leader/Select subordinates
- Add: New squads creation in Battle plan UI
- Add: New squads creation in Insertion UI
- Improve: Map - Valenwood map
- Improve: Map - Elegance airport
- Improve: Map - Al-Jan province
- Improve: Dynamic light rendering
- Improve: Battle plan visibility
- Improve: Spawn points spotted by player disable this point
- Improve: General AI behavior
- Improve: AI enemy use always scope if owns sniper
- Improve: AI enemy can use flashlight to blind
- Improve: IR mode doesn't enable by default at night if operator doesn't have NVG
- Improve: Shotguns shoot animations
- Improve: UI design
- Improve: Throw grenades animations by AI
- Improve: Some weapons reloading animation
- Improve: Insertion camera locations
- Fix: Load preset doesn't update NVG correctly
- Fix: Clipping errors of player character
- Fix: Camera player if dead or wounded
- Fix: Glasses aren't invisible if use NVG
- Fix: Backpack isn't invisible if use a shield
- Fix: Random mission might not work correctly
- Fix: Explosives of environment might not work correctly
- Fix: Battle plan - Delete an order might not update AI correctly
- Fix: AI teleportation might not use correct new location
- Fix: Some pathfinding errors
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/
Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/
