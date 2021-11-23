- When Zoom In / Zoom Out is mapped to a key instead of scroll view, it will now zoom gradually instead of instantly to maximum value
- Added option to invert X and Y axis of camera in Options / Interface
- Fixed erratic ‘path filter’ UI icon when building chutes / pipes
- Added “More” button on most entities that opens up new list of actions, letting you delete an object just from mouse clicks
- Workers do a better job of trying to find alternate positions to load or unload at a building, if their initial position is blocked by another worker
- Updated Localization for Simplified Chinese
Factory Town update for 23 November 2021
1.4 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
