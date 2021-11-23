 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 23 November 2021

23.11.2021 Update

23.11.2021 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Model of range weapon "Fire/Explosives" rebuilded (One weapon left!).

    Old with no modifications and old fully modificated :



    New with no modifications and fully modificated (all 36 modifications of this weapon will change it visually):

Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • Some levels must be easier.
  • Dinos can't appear more often than 10 seconds.
  • Active ability "Time slow" reworked - now all range weapons will not require ammo while time slowed. Pitch of sounds are changed, while time slowed.
New content:
  • Added a new role for Dino



    Have very weak mask. Will add status "Path of knives" to player on mask drop or melee attack (Player will take damage every move).
  • Level 06 replaced with a new one

Bone_mayhem Depot 1591631
