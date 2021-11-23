23.11.2021 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Model of range weapon "Fire/Explosives" rebuilded (One weapon left!).
Old with no modifications and old fully modificated :
New with no modifications and fully modificated (all 36 modifications of this weapon will change it visually):
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Some levels must be easier.
- Dinos can't appear more often than 10 seconds.
- Active ability "Time slow" reworked - now all range weapons will not require ammo while time slowed. Pitch of sounds are changed, while time slowed.
New content:
- Added a new role for Dino
Have very weak mask. Will add status "Path of knives" to player on mask drop or melee attack (Player will take damage every move).
- Level 06 replaced with a new one
Changed files in this update