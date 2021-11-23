Update: B130 Hotfix 2

Dear skippers,
A second hotfix for B130 is now ready for download. It brings new bug fixes and general improvements to this release.
This update doesn't affect saved game states in any way.
Changelog
Localisation:
- Russian localization update by Hard.
- Chinese localization update by SparrowSHEN (Q:173678441).
- German localization update by Ruby.
Crew:
- Fix: Diving steers station was becoming unmanned after a shift change (the game was still considering it to be manned though - this problem didn't had gameplay implications).
Missions:
- Fix: After opening a customisation screen of any sailor during tutorial #5, the tutorial popup would remain on the screen.
User interface:
- Fix: It's no longer possible to open other views by clicking on the notifications during the team selection in an external interaction. The selection needs to be completed or cancelled first.
- Regression fix: Changes to some of the gameplay settings in the main menu (like the autosave) weren't applied since the B130 release.
General:
- Improved journal entries about performed inspections to include the target ship's name and coordinates. Also removed the assumption that the ship is neutral from the message.
- Fix: Value of some types of messages wasn't decreasing with the passage of time.
- Fix: Allied ships no longer accept player's ship surrender, if they are intentionally attacked after 8th May 1945.
- Fix: Radio transmissions were active for too short time, if dynamic travel system was enabled in the campaign settings.
Yours,
DWS
