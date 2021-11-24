 Skip to content

Gearshifters update for 24 November 2021

GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This update primarily syncs everything up with the new patches for console versions of the game (which have now been deployed). But, it also introduces a few tweaks and bugfixes as follows:

Main changes

  • Scaled payments for repair or reload in Car Setup. (For example, you now don't have to pay the full amount for a small repair.)
  • Much higher probability of Slick Tires unlocking earlier.
  • Renamed game mode menu title from "New Game" to "Game Mode". (It seems like some players are interpreting this selection as difficulty, but it isn't. I'm hoping to make things a bit clearer here in a future update with some explicit difficulty options.)
  • Thunderer (train) boss locomotive toughness reduced slightly.
  • Reduced strength of the final boss energy beams. (Were referred to as a "one shot kill" in a review. Whilst this isn't the case, they were doing a lot of damage if you didn't get out of the way quickly.)
  • "Swap charge ability" should now not be offered at the start of a boss stage when charge is low. (This was usually a redundant choice due to the low or zero likelihood of picking up enough charge in boss stages.)
  • Lowered the cost of "Full Repair" action at start of stage.
  • Increased chance of Elites spawning in Citadel zone.
  • Arcade mode only - Schematic drop chance greatly increased.
  • Arcade mode only - Currency drop multiplier increased.

Other fixes:

  • "Focused Rounds" boost wasn't affecting Flamethrower or Plasma Focuser.
  • Definitive fix for SUVs being spawned backwards in Ochre Wastes.
  • Prevented Spearhunter (hovercraft) boss harpoon firing when player car is ahead of it. (Would never detach if this happened!)
  • Fixes for a couple of driving edge data issues in Dark Haven. (These caused enemy vehicles to occasionally crash into the roadside.)
  • Fix to prevent "Lucky Charm" and "Treasure Seeker" boosts being offered if no schematics are available.
  • Corrected colour of hit effect from Ashen Order flatbed truck electro gun.
  • Elite enemies now included in Game Completion percentage calculation.

Current priorities for future updates:

  • Mouse control support
  • Controller remapping
  • More usability options (Both for accessibility and game experience customisation)
  • Bugfixes as and when required

The usual note:

Where feasible I will always make the previous version of the build available. You can access this through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and enter "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.1.5.)

Thanks,

Richard (Red Phantom Games).

