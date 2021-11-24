GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.0

Hey everyone,
This update primarily syncs everything up with the new patches for console versions of the game (which have now been deployed). But, it also introduces a few tweaks and bugfixes as follows:
Main changes
- Scaled payments for repair or reload in Car Setup. (For example, you now don't have to pay the full amount for a small repair.)
- Much higher probability of Slick Tires unlocking earlier.
- Renamed game mode menu title from "New Game" to "Game Mode". (It seems like some players are interpreting this selection as difficulty, but it isn't. I'm hoping to make things a bit clearer here in a future update with some explicit difficulty options.)
- Thunderer (train) boss locomotive toughness reduced slightly.
- Reduced strength of the final boss energy beams. (Were referred to as a "one shot kill" in a review. Whilst this isn't the case, they were doing a lot of damage if you didn't get out of the way quickly.)
- "Swap charge ability" should now not be offered at the start of a boss stage when charge is low. (This was usually a redundant choice due to the low or zero likelihood of picking up enough charge in boss stages.)
- Lowered the cost of "Full Repair" action at start of stage.
- Increased chance of Elites spawning in Citadel zone.
- Arcade mode only - Schematic drop chance greatly increased.
- Arcade mode only - Currency drop multiplier increased.
Other fixes:
- "Focused Rounds" boost wasn't affecting Flamethrower or Plasma Focuser.
- Definitive fix for SUVs being spawned backwards in Ochre Wastes.
- Prevented Spearhunter (hovercraft) boss harpoon firing when player car is ahead of it. (Would never detach if this happened!)
- Fixes for a couple of driving edge data issues in Dark Haven. (These caused enemy vehicles to occasionally crash into the roadside.)
- Fix to prevent "Lucky Charm" and "Treasure Seeker" boosts being offered if no schematics are available.
- Corrected colour of hit effect from Ashen Order flatbed truck electro gun.
- Elite enemies now included in Game Completion percentage calculation.
Current priorities for future updates:
- Mouse control support
- Controller remapping
- More usability options (Both for accessibility and game experience customisation)
- Bugfixes as and when required
The usual note:
Where feasible I will always make the previous version of the build available. You can access this through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and enter "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.1.5.)
Thanks,
Richard (Red Phantom Games).
