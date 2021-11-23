 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 23 November 2021

SubBuild 2021.11.23

Share · View all patches · Build 7763490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • World Tour : added the title count for each category of tournaments in the Career Titles screen
  • Localization : fixed & added new sentences for the Chinese translation (thanks to XK & SpeedAce !)
  • Gameplay : can turn off the Exhausting injury by adding this line in your Tennis.ini, under [Game] : (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic19-32161.php )

    Exhaustion = 0

Changes :

  • Animation : when hitting a low ball, the off-hand now goes a bit down with the body
  • World Tour : lowered the chances for the Country Cup encounters to be held on clay

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : the players were doing strange movements with their back if they were moving right after have stroke the ball
  • World Tour : watching CPU vs CPU match and giving up could lead to having the Player 2 winning right away in the next watched CPU vs CPU match
  • World Tour : the career & year summary in the Activity screen was missing the Grade D category for the Junior players
  • World Tour : the Bronze medal was giving the same points as the Silver medal ; now it'll get 75% of the Silver medal points
  • World Tour : if you have missed a Grand Slam, you could still get the Calendar Gram Slam achievement screen
  • World Tour : deactivating tiredness wasn't saved
  • Outfit : entering an outfit code without an ending ";" was making the game crash

Note :

Sorry, there's a big gap since the last update : I got badly sick at end of October and even though I'm better now I was still quite tired till recently. Now, I'm still not at 100% full speed, but I'm getting there..! :-)

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.