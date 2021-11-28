The project was recently upgraded to a new Unity version which caused an error when starting the game on a mac. This should now be fixed.
Wildshape - Map Editor + VTT (demo) update for 28 November 2021
Mac Start FIx
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The project was recently upgraded to a new Unity version which caused an error when starting the game on a mac. This should now be fixed.
Changed files in this update