 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animation Sketchpad update for 24 November 2021

Ver 1.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7763191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added ability to change pivot point of rotate and scale of selections.
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Animation Sketchpad Content Depot 1724881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.