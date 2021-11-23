 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 23 November 2021

Shadowforge 5.4.2 - Gradient and UX

Share · View all patches · Build 7762768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are ways to shape your gradient to how you like it. No angle modification just yet but it might be added in the future. Check them out!

The tooltips got an update. Now the rectangle background is 60% transparent.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
