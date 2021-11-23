An update has been added to the game!
This time we have added a new car to the game, or rather an electric car! The first in the game with a special engine. 'Voltage' has colossal ramming damage on steam with fast acceleration. But getting it is not so easy, because the new vehicle is not for sale at the car dealership, instead, it must be assembled from components, extracting resources in races. Get a car blueprint to find out what resources are needed for it. And now we're back to developing bots for the rest of the game modes :)
Slick Racing Game update for 23 November 2021
The new 'Voltage' car is already in the game!
An update has been added to the game!
Changed files in this update