Slick Racing Game update for 23 November 2021

The new 'Voltage' car is already in the game!

Build 7762753

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been added to the game!



This time we have added a new car to the game, or rather an electric car! The first in the game with a special engine. 'Voltage' has colossal ramming damage on steam with fast acceleration. But getting it is not so easy, because the new vehicle is not for sale at the car dealership, instead, it must be assembled from components, extracting resources in races. Get a car blueprint to find out what resources are needed for it. And now we're back to developing bots for the rest of the game modes :)

