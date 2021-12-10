 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 10 December 2021

Beat Saber v1.19.0 With Lady Gaga Music Pack Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players!

Lady Gaga Music Pack just launched in Beat Saber with 10 energizing hits and a custom new environment. Get up and dance with us! The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content to the game. The update also includes several tweaks and fixes.

Check our track list:

  • Alejandro - Lady Gaga
  • Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
  • Born This Way - Lady Gaga
  • Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis) - Lady Gaga, Colby O’Donis
  • Paparazzi - Lady Gaga
  • Poker Face - Lady Gaga
  • Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) – Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
  • Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
  • Telephone (feat. Beyoncé) - Lady Gaga, Beyoncé
  • The Edge Of Glory - Lady Gaga

See you in multiplayer!

Changed files in this update

Beat Saber Content Depot 620981
