Season 01: Patch 04

--- PATCH NOTES ---
- Fixed a crash related to late joining
- Fixed a bug that caused the Laserpointer crosshair to display prematurely
- Fixed a bug that caused BET-C to not attack anything
- Fixed a bug that caused Ejector Cacti plant projectiles to be wonky for clients
- Fixed a bug with mouse clicks not registering because of custom DPI scaling in Windows and running windowed fullscreen
- Fixed a bug that caused you not to be directed to the Miner’s Manual to read more, when clicking on a warning or anomaly if a Deep Dive was selected or active
- Fixed a bug that caused Elevator Plant death noises to only play for the host in a multiplayer session
- Fixed a bug that caused Nayaka Trawlers to play its vulnerable state sound from the start
- Fixed a bug that caused completed objectives to not give any XP on mission failure. Now they correctly give 25% XP
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon frameworks to not automatically get default paintjob after equipping Rival Tech Framework with default paint job
- Fixed a bug that caused the SelfDamage damage modifier to only work for hosts
- Fixed a bug that caused input icons to display as NONE when the primary slot is not bound in keybinding options
- Fixed a soft lock that could happen in Industrial Sabotage if a Glyphid Bulk Detonator died close to the Hacking Pod
- Fixed a bug that caused flammable gas to sometimes get destroyed by normal damage
- Fixed a bug that caused Oculus to take over the audio on the startup screen if connected
- Fixed outdated pictures in the Miners Manual
- Fixed several small bugs related to destroying enemy armor as a client.
- Fixed a bug that caused a weird clockwise moving line to show while holding a Data Cell
- Fixed a bug that caused the Caretaker’s Tentacles to be able to shoot through walls if their heads were submerged in the terrain
- Fixed a bug that caused the notification for new Bosco items to show on the Equipment Terminal instead of the Drone Modification Terminal
- Fixed a bug that caused the tunnel entrance to not always be connected to the cave
- Fixed a crash when player is not connected to internet related to HttpResponse being null and missing return statement in failure case
- Fixed a bug that caused level reward icons and preview for beards and hats to not always be correct
- Fixed a bug, where some mods would have an unknown status category, even though it was already enabled
- Fixed that modding your game, would remove the supporter or streamer badge from the chat
- Fixed a bug that caused beard and hair color on icons in the season menu levels to not update after changing colors at the wardrobe
- Fixed a bug that caused the Engineer’s Platforms to fail to expand on some surfaces (where they otherwise should’ve been able to expand)
- Fixed a bug that made Bosco attack Steeve :(
- Fixed a bug that made Bosco sometimes attack the player >:|
- Bosco now needs to be told to attack the huili hoarders :)
- Shock Trooper helmet now with neck guard underneath so skin isn't visible
- Fixed an edge case where use wouldn't unhide weapon
- Fixed a bug where Momentum modification for grappling hook would apply on weapon switch
- Fixed a crash related to the Scout’s Grappling Hook
- Fixed a bug that caused Grappling Hook to be inconsistent with hold-to-sprint vs toggle
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Grappling Hook from working from ziplines
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple Grappling Hook sounds playing on top of each other
- Added third person Grappling Animations
- Added a new shadow under DLC button on Season Terminal
- Attempt to fix issues with neck guard and beard colors
- Added Slovak localization files
- Tweaked the "New Dives In" time format to be more readable in the Deep Dive Terminal
- Tweaked power cable path in Industrial Sabotage missions
- The Prospector now ignores damage when very far away from players, as a failsafe to avoid it being killed by the environment without player involvement
- The Escape Menu no longer switches to the Status menu after the override key binding popup is shown
- Escape Menu now closes when pressing back in Miner’s Manual top level
- Removed collision from the Pumpjack antenna to prevent players from getting stuck on top of them
- Made the turret drones look a bit nicer when they spawn the sniper turrets in the caretaker fight
- Attempt to fix Glyphid Hiveguard getting stuck after its weak stage
- Enemy death low sound fix (now louder crunches)
- You can now also scroll season levels with the controllers right thumbsticks left and right movement
- Several ingame icons altered to no longer resemble the Red Cross symbol
- Removed mission music playing in the loadscreen for late joining players
- Updated the hacking progress bar ui to reflect the state of the hacking pod
- Improved the burrow logic for Glyphid Menace. It will now freeze / unfreeze correctly when burrowing.
- WEAPON FIXES AND TWEAKS-
- Fixed animations on the weapon not stopping when doing rock and stone
- Fixed a bug that caused turret Whip projectiles to not reliably hit/detonate and remain stuck in mid air!
- Fixed a bug that caused Embedded Detonators OC and other reload OCs triggering effects excessively
- Fixed a bug that caused the Zhukov's Embedded Detonators OC to be excessively loud
- Adjusted the weapon frame of the CRSPR Flamethrower
- Sticky flames from the CRSPR Flamethrower and the Incendiary Grenade now ignite gas clouds and - - Corrosive Sludge Pump puddles
- Reduced the amount of heat required to ignite gas clouds so that the Scout’s Boomstick can ignite them in one shot
Hurricane GRS
- Increased the rate at which the T5 Nitroglycerin Compound damage bonus grows. The max damage bonus remains the same as before.
- Fixed a bug that caused wrong stat info for the updated Napalm upgrade on the Hurricane Guided Rocket System
- Fixed a bug in the interaction between Plasma Burster OC and T5.C Nitroglycerin Compound upgrade (for real this time)
- Increased the heat conversion of the Napalm-Infused Rounds upgrade for the Hurricane Guided Rocket System
Plasma Burster OC
- Reduced the direct damage penalty to be the same as the area damage penalty
Minelayer OC
- Changed text to better explain how it works
- Increased the mine damage bonus
- Extended mine lifetime
- Reduced ammo penalty
LOK-1
- T5 Fear Frequency upgrade no longer requires a full lock and instead increases the fear strength and range based on the number of shots fired in a burst
- Fixed LOK-1 "scanning" UI gets stuck on screen if you sprint while trying to lock
- Fixed LOK-1 Tracer starting too far back.
Neuro Lasso OC
- Reduced the lock on time penalty
Corrosive Sludge Pump
-
Fixed T5 Fluoroantimonic Acid upgrade bug that was increasing the puddle DoT DPS multiple times
-
Reduced T5 Fluoroantimonic Acid upgrade direct hit DoT bonus
-
Increased base DPS of the direct hit DoT
-
Increase base DPS of the puddle DoT
-
The Goo puddles of the Corrosive Sludge Pump now combust using the temperature system which means most heat sources can set them on fire and the fire can propagate through adjacent puddles and gas clouds
-
Moved the Potent Goo Mix upgrade from T3 to T2 where it becomes a more interesting option
-
Fixed bug where the puddle bonuses from upgrades would expire faster than the base DoT and slowdown effects (they now all expire at the longer base time)
-
Hydrogen Ion Additive OC
-
This was a very powerful Clean OC as it offered 2 upgrades worth of bonuses (another option would be to turn it into a balanced OC and add a downside, would love to hear opinions on that)
-
Reduced direct hit DoT DPS bonus from +8 to +2
-
Reduced direct hit Slowdown bonus from ~1.5x (enemy speed x0.75) like the T5 upgrade down to ~1.25x (enemy speed x0.85) (we calculate it by enemy speed instead of slowdown so the numbers are weird)
-
Changed the wording of the OC bonuses to clarify that it does not affect puddles
Drak-25 Plasma Carbine
- Fixed "hot" projectiles (Plasma Carbine Thermal Exhaust Feedback OC and EPC Plasma Burn upgrade) not igniting gas and puddles
Known issue:
- Kicking a player while they are pushing a button can cause all E actions to be inaccessible for the whole team - so please refrain from doing so atm.
