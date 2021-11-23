 Skip to content

Back Alley Inn update for 23 November 2021

v1.2 update notes

v1.2 update notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Esc no longer brings up Settings panel but can instead be used to close existing open panels/screens.
  • Updated Hall icon to indicate it serves both food and drink.
  • Room worker needs shown more clearly.
  • Room work hours now indicated.
  • Fixed speed of scroll views. Note, they can also be dragged.
  • Added button to decrease number of items to create in recipe.
  • Recipe list now indicates which ingredients are missing.
  • Kitchen will not choose same recipe to create that it just finished, except if there is nothing else to work on.
  • The Garden will work in same manner as Kitchen, choosing a different seed to plant each time.
  • The Shop, in the Inventory section, now changes stock at midday and midnight and carries a few more items than before.
  • The receptionist interacts faster with new customers now.
  • The “For Hire“ lists for workers and adventurers now automatically dismisses 5 workers and adventurers from the list to make space for new entries.
  • The cook and gardener works somewhat faster now.

