- Esc no longer brings up Settings panel but can instead be used to close existing open panels/screens.
- Updated Hall icon to indicate it serves both food and drink.
- Room worker needs shown more clearly.
- Room work hours now indicated.
- Fixed speed of scroll views. Note, they can also be dragged.
- Added button to decrease number of items to create in recipe.
- Recipe list now indicates which ingredients are missing.
- Kitchen will not choose same recipe to create that it just finished, except if there is nothing else to work on.
- The Garden will work in same manner as Kitchen, choosing a different seed to plant each time.
- The Shop, in the Inventory section, now changes stock at midday and midnight and carries a few more items than before.
- The receptionist interacts faster with new customers now.
- The “For Hire“ lists for workers and adventurers now automatically dismisses 5 workers and adventurers from the list to make space for new entries.
- The cook and gardener works somewhat faster now.
Back Alley Inn update for 23 November 2021
v1.2 update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update