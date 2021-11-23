 Skip to content

Secret Pie update for 23 November 2021

update v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixed

  • black screen error
  • maximum message speed error

Changed files in this update

secrit pie Content Depot 1802871
