天下为棋 update for 23 November 2021

【版本更新】BUG修复 / 优化

Share · View all patches · Build 7762423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG修复

  • 修复赋武者站点和攻击落点冲突的问题。
  • 修复被反伤致死的落魂者不反击的问题。

优化

  • 优化了棋子命中和闪避的计算逻辑。
  • 修正了棋子“南瓜娃娃”的伤害数值。

