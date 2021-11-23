 Skip to content

First Day update for 23 November 2021

1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7762416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's new?
  • New weapon "Self-made Assault Rifle"!

  • New headgear "Headset"!

  • New building "Toilet"!

  • New toilet need!
  • Changed storage capacity.
  • 5 new levels of improvement for the warehouse and tank!

  • Now survivors exchange experience when communicating!
  • Added display of information on equipped items.
  • Now the building's information window displays the number of its health.
  • Added a camera icon on the minimap.
  • Cannibals can now appear in the desert with a 1% chance!
  • Improvement of the cursor and its icons.
  • Added output of warnings about the needs of survivors to the log.
  • Now, by clicking on some events in the log, it transfers the event to the source.
  • Automatic healing, communication and going to the toilet if the survivor is not busy with anything.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the survivor did not collect the cacti grown by the reactor when the task of finding water is active.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the survivor did not look for buildings for the required improvements when the builder task is active.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the survivor could not move after leaving their hut.
  • Fixed the maximum speed of camera movement (individually configured in the game menu)

  • Change the information display in the settings menu.

