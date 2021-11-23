What's new?
- New weapon "Self-made Assault Rifle"!
- New headgear "Headset"!
- New building "Toilet"!
- New toilet need!
- Changed storage capacity.
- 5 new levels of improvement for the warehouse and tank!
- Now survivors exchange experience when communicating!
- Added display of information on equipped items.
- Now the building's information window displays the number of its health.
- Added a camera icon on the minimap.
- Cannibals can now appear in the desert with a 1% chance!
- Improvement of the cursor and its icons.
- Added output of warnings about the needs of survivors to the log.
- Now, by clicking on some events in the log, it transfers the event to the source.
- Automatic healing, communication and going to the toilet if the survivor is not busy with anything.
- Fixed a bug due to which the survivor did not collect the cacti grown by the reactor when the task of finding water is active.
- Fixed a bug due to which the survivor did not look for buildings for the required improvements when the builder task is active.
- Fixed a bug due to which the survivor could not move after leaving their hut.
- Fixed the maximum speed of camera movement (individually configured in the game menu)
- Change the information display in the settings menu.
Changed files in this update