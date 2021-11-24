Hotfix (e1.6.4) & Beta Hotfix (e1.6.5 - 24/11/21)

e1.6.4
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred on startup.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while trying to spawn the "Scout Enemy Garrison" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to start an encounter immediately after a raid had ended.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening quest journals.
- Fixed a crash that occurred at the start of hideout battles when a non-ridable pack animal was equipped.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze after forcing a village to give supplies.
- Fixed a crash caused by ransom offers for heroes that were imprisoned by specific parties.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the final party from spawning in the "Destroy Raiders" quest.
- Fixed an issue with older save files that caused some heroes to be incorrectly imprisoned.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the 'Duel Sword' perk was selected as the default perk for any class.
- Fixed a number of server-side crashes.
Fixes
- Fixed 'Composite Bow' perk description.
- Fixed a bug that caused 'Sergeant' troops to spawn without shields or weapons in Captain mode.
Changes
-
Increased the speed of 'Vlandian Axe' to 92.
-
Fixed the fire rate of 'Superior Bow'.
-
Removed thrust damage factors from weapons that can't be thrust.
-
Decreased 'Pavise Shield' weight from 7kg to 2kg.
-
Fixed a number of incorrect perk descriptions.
-
The 'Bullseye' perk for 'Archer Militia' now grants 'Heavy Arrows'.
-
Increased the troop counts of 'Warrior' (22), 'Brigand' (18) and 'Varyag' (16) in Captain mode.
-
The 'Looter' perk now awards +10 gold per kill in Team Deathmatch and Siege.
-
Decreased 'Mounted Archer' cost from 250 to 220 in Team Deathmatch and Siege.
-
Added a 'Duel Sword' perk to heavy infantry classes in Duel mode that grants a two-handed sword.
-
Replaced money gain perks in Duel mode:
- Looter -> Athletic (grants +7% movement speed).
- Generous Lord -> Tournament Master (grants a random heavy or long lance from any faction).
- Blood Money -> Bow and Arrows (grants a bow and arrows).
e1.6.5 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred on startup. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred while trying to spawn the "Scout Enemy Garrison" quest. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to start an encounter immediately after a raid had ended. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening quest journals. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred at the start of hideout battles when a non-ridable pack animal was equipped. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze after forcing a village to give supplies. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash caused by ransom offers for heroes that were imprisoned by specific parties. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred when joining a battle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save game that was created just before an alley fight.
- Fixed a crash related to the lowest graphics settings preset.
- Fixed a crash related to issue generation that occurred upon load.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the final party from spawning in the "Destroy Raiders" quest. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed an issue with older save files that caused some heroes to be incorrectly imprisoned. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a DLSS issue that caused the screen to be partially rendered.
- Fixed a menu bug with the tournament prize reroll.
Changes
- A 15 days cooldown was added for tournaments in the same city.
- Regular tournament prize values are scaled according to the number of nobles that participated in the tournament.
Modding
- Tournament participants and prizes are now moddable.
[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)
Changed files in this update