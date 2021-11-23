 Skip to content

Shutter Nyang update for 23 November 2021

Stutter Nyang V1.1.10 patch!

Hello. All the cat lovers! This V1.1.10 patch includes feedback we received from the G-Star 2021 event. Patches are as follows.

  • Added description icon for bottom jump tutorial

  • When entering some tutorials for the first time, all photos will be deleted if the player has all 9 photos. Some tutorials are:

  • Camera basic operation tutorial

  • Chapter 1 Lobby Tutorial

  • Chapter 1 Lobby Tutorial Projectors have been marked with arrows for clarity. The arrow disappears when you first enter the tutorial.

  • Changed the first stage level design to make it easier.

