Stutter Nyang V1.1.10 patch!

Hello. All the cat lovers! This V1.1.10 patch includes feedback we received from the G-Star 2021 event. Patches are as follows.
- Added description icon for bottom jump tutorial
- When entering some tutorials for the first time, all photos will be deleted if the player has all 9 photos. Some tutorials are:
- Camera basic operation tutorial
-
Chapter 1 Lobby Tutorial
-
Chapter 1 Lobby Tutorial Projectors have been marked with arrows for clarity. The arrow disappears when you first enter the tutorial.
- Changed the first stage level design to make it easier.
