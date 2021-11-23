1.0.4a "The Linguist Update"

New Patch Adding some final Game-play additions to the Linguist!
Added
-Linguist can now naturally translate Ruins
-Fire Clue added for Linguist in Puzzle 3
Fixed
-Holes in map
-Minor Multiplayer code Adjustments
Enjoy the new Game-play!!!!
