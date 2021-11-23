 Skip to content

Levi Chronicles update for 23 November 2021

1.0.4a "The Linguist Update"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Patch Adding some final Game-play additions to the Linguist!

Added

-Linguist can now naturally translate Ruins

-Fire Clue added for Linguist in Puzzle 3

Fixed

-Holes in map

-Minor Multiplayer code Adjustments

Enjoy the new Game-play!!!!

