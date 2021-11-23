 Skip to content

Fireworks Simulator: Realistic update for 23 November 2021

v1.3 new winter map: Aurora Forest

Last edited by Wendy

New content:



New map: Aurora Forest. This is a map of the winter environment. You can drive 3 kinds of cars on snowy road and enjoy the beautiful snow scenery. You can see the colorful aurora at night.

Hurry up and set off fireworks to celebrate the New Year!

















Improvements and fixes:

  • Improved car driving, smoother operation
  • Added map loading interface
  • Improved the reflection of the water surface, more beautiful reflection effect, reflecting the brilliant and bright fireworks.

  • More map details have been added, and the scenery is more beautiful.
  • Fix the bug that the UI display error when returning to the main menu after the game is over
  • Improved weather system, you can see more types of weather, such as thunderstorms, blizzards
  • Optimized maps and plant LOD to increase frame rate, texture compression optimization, redundant content cleaning, and reduced game packaging size.
  • Improved night brightness
  • Fixed the effect of shadow flickering and light exposure on fireworks

