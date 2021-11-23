 Skip to content

Formula Retro Racing update for 23 November 2021

Formula Retro Racing v1.0.51 Update

Build 7761920

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update contains a fix for the control mapper losing focus when attempting to map custom controls.

Changed files in this update

Formula Retro Racing Content Depot 1239661
