V.R.G. update for 23 November 2021

update 0.7.2

update 0.7.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapons
  • Increased the bullet speed of slower weapons by about 25%.
  • Changed the distance and size of punches to be constant depending on the amount of charge.
Manipulation

Sliding is now aborted when hitting an object that cannot be blown up by sliding.

Applications

Fixed the pointer lock to be removed when switching tasks and then activating them again.

Performance
  • Reduced the number of shaders in the renderer by one, resulting in a slight performance improvement.
  • Adjusted texture normal maps, slightly improved performance.

Changed files in this update

