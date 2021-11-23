 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 23 November 2021

Patch version 0.4.2b (Beta Branch)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This patch addresses some more bugs reported with the new 0.4 build.

Changelog for version 0.4.2b

  • Fixed downed characters not animating or showing skill point + effects after they are revived
  • Fixed Brand's Rosary not unlocking as infinite when completing his Banished to Hell quest. View his quest page again and it should unlock.
  • Fixed crash when viewing Frozen Fist relic details
  • Fixed crash related to Berserker's Rage distortion
  • Fixed crash when trying to view details on certain distortion effects in Battle Info menu
  • Fixed skill point counter when paging through Genius forms in town skills menu
  • Fixed quests option showing up in singularity battle menu
  • Fixed invisible interface bug when losing a mission
  • Fixed distortions sometimes appearing as temporary skills in character skill list
  • Fixed a crash that could happen if you taunted an enemy with Claire and then transformed her
  • Fixed town alerts not continuing to other pending alerts if you canceled the town level up animation
  • Fixed bug with Stealth Generator item where it wasn't cleaning up end of battle data properly after use, leading to various other possible issues in the next battle
  • Fixed Stealth Generator item not fully exiting the encounter if you used it in a rescue battle or other mid-encounter battle
  • Reduced Medium Blob enemy's damage taken threshold to release its victim a bit

