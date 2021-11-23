Patch version 0.4.2b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some more bugs reported with the new 0.4 build.
Changelog for version 0.4.2b
- Fixed downed characters not animating or showing skill point + effects after they are revived
- Fixed Brand's Rosary not unlocking as infinite when completing his Banished to Hell quest. View his quest page again and it should unlock.
- Fixed crash when viewing Frozen Fist relic details
- Fixed crash related to Berserker's Rage distortion
- Fixed crash when trying to view details on certain distortion effects in Battle Info menu
- Fixed skill point counter when paging through Genius forms in town skills menu
- Fixed quests option showing up in singularity battle menu
- Fixed invisible interface bug when losing a mission
- Fixed distortions sometimes appearing as temporary skills in character skill list
- Fixed a crash that could happen if you taunted an enemy with Claire and then transformed her
- Fixed town alerts not continuing to other pending alerts if you canceled the town level up animation
- Fixed bug with Stealth Generator item where it wasn't cleaning up end of battle data properly after use, leading to various other possible issues in the next battle
- Fixed Stealth Generator item not fully exiting the encounter if you used it in a rescue battle or other mid-encounter battle
- Reduced Medium Blob enemy's damage taken threshold to release its victim a bit
