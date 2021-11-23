Execute Update 66

NAXX IS OUT EVERYONE!
Update 66 rolled out, go and wreck it!
New stuff
- New, animated main menu background!
- 8 Planets now accessible in total!
- Colonies and Fortresses have been added:
Space stations cannot be conquered directly but can be ransacked (doing so will lower their prosperity level). Space stations are now dependent on the colony/fortress they are attached to. Conquering the colony/fortress a station is attached to grants control over the station.
- The rewards for conquering a certain territory are now displayed to allow you to make the best decisions
- NPCs of rival factions can now attack you
- Popups will appear each in-game month to tell you how much you earned through your territories
- Your companion will now follow you in towns
- You can dismiss any NPC from your forces (except your companion)
- Stores will now display their restock cooldown
- Items will now display their selling and purchasing price
- NPCs can join factions
- Reaching a certain affinity with NPCs allows you to integrate them into your team
- NPCs now have personality traits influencing their stats (up to 4 randomly assigned out of a pool of 40)
Optimizations
- [Requested by players] Your adventure will now always start near a planet
- [Requested by players] It is now possible to return to the previous screen when using the NPC interface
- [Requested by players] Your faction's power level now takes your character’s and follower's equipment into account
- NPC fleets will now orbit planets before leaving
Fixes
- NPCs fleet movement will now be the same for clients and the host in multiplayer
- NPCs holographic projections will now appear normally in multiplayer
- [Player found bug] Custom faction logos will now display properly on ships
- [Player found bug] It is no longer possible to duplicate equipment using the companion inventory in multiplayer
- Your companion’s inventory will now update instantly in multiplayer
- The date will now be the same for all players in multiplayer
- Non-host players can now decide to start a battle
- Non-host players will now follow the host in all encounters
- [Player found bug] Non-host players will be able to start a game in single player normally after leaving a multiplayer session
- Non-host players are always able to land on planets and space stations
- Starbucks 3D model in rifts will now always disappear upon pick up
- [Player found bug] Cancelling another player’s trash recycling will not soft-lock the game anymore
- Buff icons will not display when the buffs aren’t active
- The radar will now function correctly when using a mech
- Non-host players are now unable to move during the victory screen
- The bow will not rupture your eardrums playing their overheating SFX in a loop
- The Acid Spitter will now always fire from its muzzle and not your head (oops)
Multiplayer should perform much better, we'll play it a bunch in the next few days so if you wish to play with us come and find us on discord.gg/EFAS !
Anthony, Freeman, and Yoko
