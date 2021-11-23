 Skip to content

Earth From Another Sun update for 23 November 2021

Execute Update 66

Update 66

NAXX IS OUT EVERYONE!

Update 66 rolled out, go and wreck it!

New stuff

  • New, animated main menu background!
  • 8 Planets now accessible in total!
  • Colonies and Fortresses have been added:

    Space stations cannot be conquered directly but can be ransacked (doing so will lower their prosperity level). Space stations are now dependent on the colony/fortress they are attached to. Conquering the colony/fortress a station is attached to grants control over the station.
  • The rewards for conquering a certain territory are now displayed to allow you to make the best decisions
  • NPCs of rival factions can now attack you
  • Popups will appear each in-game month to tell you how much you earned through your territories
  • Your companion will now follow you in towns
  • You can dismiss any NPC from your forces (except your companion)
  • Stores will now display their restock cooldown
  • Items will now display their selling and purchasing price
  • NPCs can join factions
  • Reaching a certain affinity with NPCs allows you to integrate them into your team
  • NPCs now have personality traits influencing their stats (up to 4 randomly assigned out of a pool of 40)

Optimizations

  • [Requested by players] Your adventure will now always start near a planet
  • [Requested by players] It is now possible to return to the previous screen when using the NPC interface
  • [Requested by players] Your faction's power level now takes your character’s and follower's equipment into account
  • NPC fleets will now orbit planets before leaving

Fixes

  • NPCs fleet movement will now be the same for clients and the host in multiplayer
  • NPCs holographic projections will now appear normally in multiplayer
  • [Player found bug] Custom faction logos will now display properly on ships
  • [Player found bug] It is no longer possible to duplicate equipment using the companion inventory in multiplayer
  • Your companion’s inventory will now update instantly in multiplayer
  • The date will now be the same for all players in multiplayer
  • Non-host players can now decide to start a battle
  • Non-host players will now follow the host in all encounters
  • [Player found bug] Non-host players will be able to start a game in single player normally after leaving a multiplayer session
  • Non-host players are always able to land on planets and space stations
  • Starbucks 3D model in rifts will now always disappear upon pick up
  • [Player found bug] Cancelling another player’s trash recycling will not soft-lock the game anymore
  • Buff icons will not display when the buffs aren’t active
  • The radar will now function correctly when using a mech
  • Non-host players are now unable to move during the victory screen
  • The bow will not rupture your eardrums playing their overheating SFX in a loop
  • The Acid Spitter will now always fire from its muzzle and not your head (oops)

Multiplayer should perform much better, we'll play it a bunch in the next few days so if you wish to play with us come and find us on discord.gg/EFAS !

Anthony, Freeman, and Yoko

