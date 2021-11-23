Regular update: v0.7.3

Hey Everyone!
We’ve been working hard on improvements to GME over the past few weeks. Today's update brings new mini customization options, server permissions, tons of new props, new tiles, minis from Valkyrie's Playground, and much more!
Server Permissions:
- Global Editing Permissions
- Assign Minis To Players
More Ways To Customize Minis:
- Paint minis and bases individually
- Attach torches to minis
- Editable Name Plates
- HP and Shield Tracking
- Status Trackers
- Assign Minis To Players
- Hide minis from players
Tokens:
- Tons of Premade Tokens
- URL Uploaded Tokens
- Editable Bases
More Minis:
- 12 New Minis From Valkyrie’s Playground
More Tiles:
- New Water and Lava Tiles (Animated)
More Props:
- 340 New Village Props (Available to Everyone!)
- 100+ New Underwater Props (GM Exclusive)
That about does it for this update! Please let us know what you think by leaving us a review on Steam, and don't forget to check us out on Discord. Thanks!
Discord / [Reddit](reddit.com/r/GameMasterEngine)
Changed files in this update