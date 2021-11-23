Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #003 now available!

The next and final hotfix for Phase 1 of Update 3 experimental is now available. If any other bugs are discovered, they will be fixed with the release of Phase 2 tomorrow or Wednesday.
CHANGES:
- Added challenge tracking to inventory
- Optimized turret collision logic
- Re-Enabled basic U3 tutorial overlay
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed some challenges from not working
- Fixed defeating Revenant setting the wrong stage
- Fixed resources not saving, again (smile)
- Fixed Atlas not having any collision
- Fixed turrets from not being able to target Atlas
