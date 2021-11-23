 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 23 November 2021

Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #003 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7761314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next and final hotfix for Phase 1 of Update 3 experimental is now available. If any other bugs are discovered, they will be fixed with the release of Phase 2 tomorrow or Wednesday.

CHANGES:

  • Added challenge tracking to inventory
  • Optimized turret collision logic
  • Re-Enabled basic U3 tutorial overlay

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed some challenges from not working
  • Fixed defeating Revenant setting the wrong stage
  • Fixed resources not saving, again (smile)
  • Fixed Atlas not having any collision
  • Fixed turrets from not being able to target Atlas

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 7761314
Vectorio (MacOS) Depot 1462472
Vectorio (Linux) Depot 1462473
Vectorio (Windows) Depot 1462474
