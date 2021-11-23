 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blocktopia update for 23 November 2021

21112301_1.0.3 PatchNote

Share · View all patches · Build 7761239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • Changed so that duplicate nicknames cannot be used.
  • Gem product composition has been changed.

Interface

  • Some item descriptions have been improved.
  • The block number display error of the shield item has been fixed.
  • Improvements have been made so that you can more intuitively know if there is a shortage of materials required for crafting and construction.

Game Play

  • Some equipment's crafting recipes and crafting buildings have been changed. The options for that equipment have also changed accordingly.
  • Character draw probability has been adjusted.
  • Construction time has been adjusted.
  • Daily quest reward experience has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Blocktopia Content Depot 1714621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.