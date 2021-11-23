21112301_1.0.3 PatchNote

System
- Changed so that duplicate nicknames cannot be used.
- Gem product composition has been changed.
Interface
- Some item descriptions have been improved.
- The block number display error of the shield item has been fixed.
- Improvements have been made so that you can more intuitively know if there is a shortage of materials required for crafting and construction.
Game Play
- Some equipment's crafting recipes and crafting buildings have been changed. The options for that equipment have also changed accordingly.
- Character draw probability has been adjusted.
- Construction time has been adjusted.
- Daily quest reward experience has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update