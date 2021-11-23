Patch Notes

**
Agent Z Weapons and Gears
Agent Z**
- Agent Z 1 Day | GC 265
- Agent Z 7 Days | GC 730
- Agent Z 30 Days | GC 1,500
- Agent Z 90 Days | GC 1,960
- Agent Z Permanent | GC 2,820
Agent Z F2000
- Agent Z F2000 Tactial 1 Day | GC 160
- Agent Z F2000 Tactial 7 Days | GC 620
- Agent Z F2000 Tactial 30 Days | GC 1,400
- Agent Z F2000 Tactial 90 Days | GC 1,880
- Agent Z F2000 Tactial Permanent | GC 2,820
Agent Z KSG
- Agent Z KSG 1 Day | GC 160
- Agent Z KSG 7 Days | GC 620
- Agent Z KSG 30 Days | GC 1,400
- Agent Z KSG 90 Days | GC 1,880
- Agent Z KSG Permanent | GC 2,820
Agent Z Backpack
- Agent Z Backpack 1 Day | GC 99
- Agent Z Backpack 7 Days | GC 373
- Agent Z Backpack 30 Days | GC 710
- Agent Z Backpack 90 Days | GC 1,065
- Agent Z Backpack Permanent | GC 1,597
Agent Z Gasmask
- Agent Z Gasmask 1 Day | GC 265
- Agent Z Gasmask 7 Days | GC 730
- Agent Z Gasmask 30 Days | GC 1,500
- Agent Z Gasmask 90 Days | GC 1,960
- Agent Z Gasmask Permanent | GC 2,820
- MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x1
- MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x2
- MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x3
- MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x1
- MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x2
- MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x3
- MYST-Weapon III x1
- MYST-Weapon III x7
- MYST-Weapon III x15
- MYST-Weapon IV x1
- MYST-Weapon IV x7
- MYST-Weapon IV x15
- MYST-Kamon x1
- MYST-Kamon x7
- MYST-Kamon x15
- MYST-Deer Hunter x1
- MYST-Deer Hunter x3
- MYST-Deer Hunter x5
- MYST - Mika's Gears x1
- MYST - Mika's Gears x7
- MYST - Mika's Gears x15
- MYST - Reaper Weapons x1
- MYST - Reaper Weapons x7
- MYST - Reaper Weapons x15
- Combat Medic Gear Package
- Natalia Set Package
- Kamon Package
- Reaper Weapons Package (Perm)
- Lust Package
- Lightning Package
- Lionheart Package (Permanent)
- Nevada Lobo Package (Permanent)
- Tempest Aviator Package (Permanent)
- Arcade Edition Guns Package
- Max Set Package (Permanent)
- Cyborg Ingram Package
- Demon SKull + Steel / Leather (Permanent)
- Miracle League Package
- Neon Punk Package
- The Sinister Plague (PERM)
- Steampunk Victorian Package (PERM)
- Alpha-Bravo Gears Package
- Eliminator Hauser Package (Silver) (Perm)
- Eliminator Hauser Package (Gold) (Perm)
- Spec Ops Mei Package (Black) (Perm)
- Spec Ops Mei Package (Camo) (Perm)
- Natural Disaster Package (Perm)
- Phase Tangle Dual-Kriss (90 days)
- Phase Tangle Dual-Kriss (Permanent)
- SCAR-H Steel Dragon (90 days)
- SCAR-H Steel Dragon (Permanent)
- Advanced Era M4A1 1 Day
- Advanced Era M4A1 7 Days
- Advanced Era M4A1 30 Days
- Advanced Era M4A1 90 Days
- Advanced Era M4A1 Permanent
- Joaquin the Deer Hunter 1 Day
- Joaquin the Deer Hunter 7 Days
- Joaquin the Deer Hunter 30 Days
- Joaquin the Deer Hunter 90 Days
- Joaquin the Deer Hunter Permanent
- Battle Girl Mika Day 1 Day
- Battle Girl Mika Day 7 Days
- Battle Girl Mika Day 30 Days
- Battle Girl Mika Day 90 Days
- Battle Girl Mika Day Permanent
- Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x1
- Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x10
- Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x50
- Famas Golden Shooter 90 Days
- Famas Golden Shooter Permanent
- PP-19 MOD Golden 90 Days
- PP-19 MOD Golden Permanent
- Golden Gothic P226 90 Days
- Golden Gothic P226 Permanent
- GoldenKA Helmet 90 Days
- GoldenKA Helmet Permanent
- Golden Armor Backpack 90 Days
- Golden Armor Backpack Permanent
- Mummy M416 90 Days
- Mummy M416 Permanent
- Mummy Dragunov 90 Days
- Mummy Dragunov Permanent
- Improved the display for the EXP and GP acquired from set effects (Summary of the battle)
- Added the set effects of Golden Set and Mummy Weapon Set
Changed files in this update