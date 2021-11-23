 Skip to content

COMBAT ARMS: THE CLASSIC update for 23 November 2021

Patch Notes

Agent Z Weapons and Gears



Agent Z**

  • Agent Z 1 Day | GC 265
  • Agent Z 7 Days | GC 730
  • Agent Z 30 Days | GC 1,500
  • Agent Z 90 Days | GC 1,960
  • Agent Z Permanent | GC 2,820

Agent Z F2000

  • Agent Z F2000 Tactial 1 Day | GC 160
  • Agent Z F2000 Tactial 7 Days | GC 620
  • Agent Z F2000 Tactial 30 Days | GC 1,400
  • Agent Z F2000 Tactial 90 Days | GC 1,880
  • Agent Z F2000 Tactial Permanent | GC 2,820

Agent Z KSG

  • Agent Z KSG 1 Day | GC 160
  • Agent Z KSG 7 Days | GC 620
  • Agent Z KSG 30 Days | GC 1,400
  • Agent Z KSG 90 Days | GC 1,880
  • Agent Z KSG Permanent | GC 2,820

Agent Z Backpack

  • Agent Z Backpack 1 Day | GC 99
  • Agent Z Backpack 7 Days | GC 373
  • Agent Z Backpack 30 Days | GC 710
  • Agent Z Backpack 90 Days | GC 1,065
  • Agent Z Backpack Permanent | GC 1,597

Agent Z Gasmask

  • Agent Z Gasmask 1 Day | GC 265
  • Agent Z Gasmask 7 Days | GC 730
  • Agent Z Gasmask 30 Days | GC 1,500
  • Agent Z Gasmask 90 Days | GC 1,960
  • Agent Z Gasmask Permanent | GC 2,820

  • MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x1
  • MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x2
  • MYST- Weapon I (Pentuple) x3
  • MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x1
  • MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x2
  • MYST-Weapon II (Pentuple) x3
  • MYST-Weapon III x1
  • MYST-Weapon III x7
  • MYST-Weapon III x15
  • MYST-Weapon IV x1
  • MYST-Weapon IV x7
  • MYST-Weapon IV x15
  • MYST-Kamon x1
  • MYST-Kamon x7
  • MYST-Kamon x15
  • MYST-Deer Hunter x1
  • MYST-Deer Hunter x3
  • MYST-Deer Hunter x5
  • MYST - Mika's Gears x1
  • MYST - Mika's Gears x7
  • MYST - Mika's Gears x15
  • MYST - Reaper Weapons x1
  • MYST - Reaper Weapons x7
  • MYST - Reaper Weapons x15
  • Combat Medic Gear Package
  • Natalia Set Package
  • Kamon Package
  • Reaper Weapons Package (Perm)
  • Lust Package
  • Lightning Package
  • Lionheart Package (Permanent)
  • Nevada Lobo Package (Permanent)
  • Tempest Aviator Package (Permanent)
  • Arcade Edition Guns Package
  • Max Set Package (Permanent)
  • Cyborg Ingram Package
  • Demon SKull + Steel / Leather (Permanent)
  • Miracle League Package
  • Neon Punk Package
  • The Sinister Plague (PERM)
  • Steampunk Victorian Package (PERM)
  • Alpha-Bravo Gears Package
  • Eliminator Hauser Package (Silver) (Perm)
  • Eliminator Hauser Package (Gold) (Perm)
  • Spec Ops Mei Package (Black) (Perm)
  • Spec Ops Mei Package (Camo) (Perm)
  • Natural Disaster Package (Perm)
  • Phase Tangle Dual-Kriss (90 days)
  • Phase Tangle Dual-Kriss (Permanent)
  • SCAR-H Steel Dragon (90 days)
  • SCAR-H Steel Dragon (Permanent)
  • Advanced Era M4A1 1 Day
  • Advanced Era M4A1 7 Days
  • Advanced Era M4A1 30 Days
  • Advanced Era M4A1 90 Days
  • Advanced Era M4A1 Permanent
  • Joaquin the Deer Hunter 1 Day
  • Joaquin the Deer Hunter 7 Days
  • Joaquin the Deer Hunter 30 Days
  • Joaquin the Deer Hunter 90 Days
  • Joaquin the Deer Hunter Permanent
  • Battle Girl Mika Day 1 Day
  • Battle Girl Mika Day 7 Days
  • Battle Girl Mika Day 30 Days
  • Battle Girl Mika Day 90 Days
  • Battle Girl Mika Day Permanent
  • Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x1
  • Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x10
  • Bonus EXP (800%)+GP (500%) Pass x50
  • Famas Golden Shooter 90 Days
  • Famas Golden Shooter Permanent
  • PP-19 MOD Golden 90 Days
  • PP-19 MOD Golden Permanent
  • Golden Gothic P226 90 Days
  • Golden Gothic P226 Permanent
  • GoldenKA Helmet 90 Days
  • GoldenKA Helmet Permanent
  • Golden Armor Backpack 90 Days
  • Golden Armor Backpack Permanent
  • Mummy M416 90 Days
  • Mummy M416 Permanent
  • Mummy Dragunov 90 Days
  • Mummy Dragunov Permanent

  • Improved the display for the EXP and GP acquired from set effects (Summary of the battle)
  • Added the set effects of Golden Set and Mummy Weapon Set

