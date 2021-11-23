Patch notes 11-22-21

Major additions:
- Expanded the actions framework to include Events. From the Events pane, you can add actions to be triggered when a specific event happens (for example, playing a sound when the character dies, or setting the value of a charge counter variable when your character is hit by any attack).
Small character editor enhancements:
- Added ability to control landing animation for attacks by setting the LandingAnimationName variable (along with LandingAnimationEnabled and LandingAnimationFrame).
- After exiting test play or saving, your current animation is no longer forgotten by the editor.
Bug fixes:
- Adding an animation rig keyframe on top of an existing keyframe creates a duplicate keyframe that can't be edited.
- Actions that are too long can extend outside the editing pane, making it impossible to edit their params.
- Effect layer positions can be incorrect in battle if a scale was applied to the effect.
- Hitbox offsets can appear incorrectly in the character editor when loading subsequent characters.
Changed files in this update