Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 23 November 2021

Patch notes 11-22-21

Major additions:

  • Expanded the actions framework to include Events. From the Events pane, you can add actions to be triggered when a specific event happens (for example, playing a sound when the character dies, or setting the value of a charge counter variable when your character is hit by any attack).

Small character editor enhancements:

  • Added ability to control landing animation for attacks by setting the LandingAnimationName variable (along with LandingAnimationEnabled and LandingAnimationFrame).
  • After exiting test play or saving, your current animation is no longer forgotten by the editor.

Bug fixes:

  • Adding an animation rig keyframe on top of an existing keyframe creates a duplicate keyframe that can't be edited.
  • Actions that are too long can extend outside the editing pane, making it impossible to edit their params.
  • Effect layer positions can be incorrect in battle if a scale was applied to the effect.
  • Hitbox offsets can appear incorrectly in the character editor when loading subsequent characters.

