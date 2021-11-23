 Skip to content

Dirge update for 23 November 2021

New Version - v.0.1.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.4.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.26-Shipping-135-3521

Game Balance

  • Revenant - Slowed down more when exhausted
  • Revenant - Regular swipe can no longer be infinite spammed.
  • Revenant - Disabled leap until new animations.

Additions

  • Completely reworked Tenome animations.
  • Attic is now a lockable room.
  • Front doors to Mansion are linked together so opening/closing one does the same to the other. Should prevent the common issue of players getting stuck.
  • Recoil animation on character when firing pistols
  • Added a special surprise for some special streamers.

Improvements

  • M1911 spawns as you would expect and not upright light a trophy.
  • Guns should no longer poke through chests and drawers.
  • Completely reworked basement lighting
  • Trap bump icon disappears a little faster to be more recent for the Wraith.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where player could permanently get stuck in reloading state.
  • Minions spawned after the match start are no longer seen by the Wraith.
  • Random green arrow on bookshelves shouldn't be shown anymore.
  • When clicking ready in lobby, only your own character card changes.
  • Fixed typo in TEAMS WINS to TEAMS WIN.

