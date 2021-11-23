New Version - v.0.1.4.0

Version: 0.1.4.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.26-Shipping-135-3521
Game Balance
- Revenant - Slowed down more when exhausted
- Revenant - Regular swipe can no longer be infinite spammed.
- Revenant - Disabled leap until new animations.
Additions
- Completely reworked Tenome animations.
- Attic is now a lockable room.
- Front doors to Mansion are linked together so opening/closing one does the same to the other. Should prevent the common issue of players getting stuck.
- Recoil animation on character when firing pistols
- Added a special surprise for some special streamers.
Improvements
- M1911 spawns as you would expect and not upright light a trophy.
- Guns should no longer poke through chests and drawers.
- Completely reworked basement lighting
- Trap bump icon disappears a little faster to be more recent for the Wraith.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where player could permanently get stuck in reloading state.
- Minions spawned after the match start are no longer seen by the Wraith.
- Random green arrow on bookshelves shouldn't be shown anymore.
- When clicking ready in lobby, only your own character card changes.
- Fixed typo in TEAMS WINS to TEAMS WIN.
Changed depots in staging branch