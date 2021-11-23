 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 23 November 2021

Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #002 now available!

Build 7760278

CHANGES:

  • Physicalized resource storages
  • Changed a lot of Update 3 building stats to Update 2 stats

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed storages not adding when insta build is on
  • Fixed collectors not being clickable when insta build is on
  • Fixed tower radius projection from not being accurate
  • Fixed building menu button not opening the menu
  • Fixed info panel not remembering metadata from tiles
  • Fixed info close button from freezing the menu

Note: MacOS and Linux version are slightly delayed. Try updating in 10 minutes from now.

