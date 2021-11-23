Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #002 now available!

CHANGES:
- Physicalized resource storages
- Changed a lot of Update 3 building stats to Update 2 stats
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed storages not adding when insta build is on
- Fixed collectors not being clickable when insta build is on
- Fixed tower radius projection from not being accurate
- Fixed building menu button not opening the menu
- Fixed info panel not remembering metadata from tiles
- Fixed info close button from freezing the menu
Note: MacOS and Linux version are slightly delayed. Try updating in 10 minutes from now.
Changed depots in experimental branch