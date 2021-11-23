Update 3 - some effects + more

hello!
NEW STUFF
- New Effect: Procedurally generated visual sprite damage based on damage taken
- New Effect: Bullet time slowdown when killing many enemies at once
- New Ship: Viper - Has burst laser and cluster bombs (for purchase in shipyard)
- Changed Ship: Cutter - Now has a rotary laser minigun
- All player ships now have innate energy regen of 1 energy / 3 seconds
Entity Damage
LESS EXCITING STUFF
- Updated sprite of winger and welder
- Allies now use same obstacle avoidance as enemies and have more boost force
- Made enemy missle easier to dodge
- Made difficulty scaling slightly slower
- Made most player projectiles have more range to make dealing with turreted ships easier
- Made T3 enemies drop an energy pickup for extra sustain
BORING STUFF
- Added abstraction between unity audio and use points for easier manipulation of sounds
- Added onto new ship codebase to allow more fun weapons (rotary laser minigun)
- Finally fixed bug that caused many stars to spawn upon reviving your CO-OP teammate
- Fixed a bug that caused revived CO-OP teammate to spawn on same Z-plane as camera
thanks.
