SIGURAT update for 23 November 2021

Update 3 - some effects + more

23 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello!

NEW STUFF

  • New Effect: Procedurally generated visual sprite damage based on damage taken
  • New Effect: Bullet time slowdown when killing many enemies at once
  • New Ship: Viper - Has burst laser and cluster bombs (for purchase in shipyard)
  • Changed Ship: Cutter - Now has a rotary laser minigun
  • All player ships now have innate energy regen of 1 energy / 3 seconds
Entity Damage

LESS EXCITING STUFF

  • Updated sprite of winger and welder
  • Allies now use same obstacle avoidance as enemies and have more boost force
  • Made enemy missle easier to dodge
  • Made difficulty scaling slightly slower
  • Made most player projectiles have more range to make dealing with turreted ships easier
  • Made T3 enemies drop an energy pickup for extra sustain

BORING STUFF

  • Added abstraction between unity audio and use points for easier manipulation of sounds
  • Added onto new ship codebase to allow more fun weapons (rotary laser minigun)
  • Finally fixed bug that caused many stars to spawn upon reviving your CO-OP teammate
  • Fixed a bug that caused revived CO-OP teammate to spawn on same Z-plane as camera

thanks.

???



01011000 00100000 00110000 00100000 01111001 00100000 00101101 00110001 00110000 00110000 00110000

A̶̛̠͖͎̟̪͚̤̫̤̠̻͇͕̋̏̔̓̇̀̎̎̓̚͘͜͝ņ̵͍͉͙̜͉̄͆́̀̒͛͂̃̍̈́ ̴̧̛̛̻̩͖͉̍̈̍̐͒͋̚͝͝ẹ̴̗̘͖̼̺̹̼̼̪̱̑̈́͗̽̽̄̀͑̉͛̍͂̿̑́̚͜͜y̴̧͕̰͖̜͋̃͒͌̎̀̈́̇̏̃͌͑͊̒͆̾͝ȩ̷̨̢͚̖͕͙͔̭̝͔̱̍͆͌̇̂̒͋l̶̨̻͓̎́̄̊̓͒̂̋̓̎̕ȩ̶̡͎̣̥̠̮̳̥̺̬̗͂̀̍̓̊͜͝͠͠ͅs̶͉̟̳͎̱̱̝̞͇̞̲̳̠̥̔̇̽̄̀̔̇̎́̀͋̂͐̒̓͝s̶̖̯͚̼̦̞̖̬̩̉̈́̆̐̒͛̉̈́̀͠ͅ ̷̠̩͉̱͙͖̭̼̮̤̪̰̉̉̊̈̋̊̀̾̀̀̽͊̀̃̕͘͝ͅa̷̡̧̦̦̿̎͂̎͆̀̀̄͗͜͜͝b̷̨͔͖̩̀̿̈́͛̍̕̚ö̵̡̧̫̬̞̮̻́̎̏͗͑͆̇̏͂̇̔̈̆̈́̚̚̚͝m̷̢̻̱̣̦̙̳͔͈͉̩̮̙͉̫̠͆̎́̈́ỉ̵̧̠̝͉̫̺̹̻͉͔̐͊͂n̸̲͈̱̠̰̭̩̞̥̞̺͎͔̫͌͋̌̆̓͜ă̷̤̈́̏̄t̷̢̲̫͔̮͈̭̳͈̻̭̲̗̻͋͌̽̾̉́̓̂͠i̴̛̮͉̜̱̜̳͍̇̈͋͆̎̓͗̽̉̌̔̋̚̕͠o̷̡͈̼̘͉̲̼̤̣̹̖̩̙̯̼̓̓̈́̈́͜n̸̨̮̺̣͎̘̲͇̬͖̝̳̝̜̈́̌͗̓̽̇̿̄̅̀̚ ̵̜̤̮͍͉͑̓̏̎̃̋̄̑̅̈́͑̈̓̀̕̕͜͠w̴̧̧̡̡̫̫̺͓̬̬̰̬̠̞̳̟̄̋̇̆̅͆̀̎́́͆͛́i̷̫̬͎͕͊̉̋̽ͅt̶̝̺͖͙̱̜͊͗͝ḥ̵̨͉̫̯̥̫̮̦͓̥̜̿͂̂̐̈́̄̌̚̕͜͝ ̸͙̞̜̤̑͛́s̷̨̛̞̺̼̯̼̻̼̫͔̎̐̾͒̊̑͊́̑́̕̕͜͝į̸́͌̒̒͘̕͝x̴̢̛̣͈͇̙̝̫̯̦̭̮̰͗̆̄̆̅̇̐̃̈̑͊̀͜͝͝͝ť̷̯̩̣̮͙̗͖̲̖̱̲͓̫̙̰y̸͎͆͂̇̌̉̀͝͝ ̵̟̪̮̦͔̑̎̎f̸̜͚̩̟̤̣̬̻͍̯̜͋̓ǫ̷̢̳̖̗͈̹͓͓̙̓͂̓́ͅū̷̖̂͒̆̑̒̓̇̓͊̿ŗ̸̛̥̞͇͕͍̠͓͙̦̠̗͓̜͉͍͍̌̃͌̈́̐͒̇͒̂̽͒͋͝ ̴͍̣̹̻̘̱̭͖͓̝͍̘̩͚̭̇m̶̢̪̬͍͎̼̝͓̮̺̟͎̥̘̔̒̆̓͌͂̀̏̋̌̍̉̊͘͜͜͝͠ͅo̴͎̙͚̜̒̄̎͊̏̽ú̵̢̡̡̡͓͍̗̭̥̪̮̤̑̅͂̀̎̇͗̐̂͊͌͐̕͜͝t̷̨̛̪̣̤͉̬̭͖̖̞̅̽̇͋̌̈́̏h̴̛͔̳̖͖͋̇̍͆̔̀͋̍͠͝s̶̡̻͈̘̭̼̻̦̤̭̭͇̝̮͖͕̄̅̉͂̋͘͘͝.̸̡͉̬̫̳̝͌͑̾̍͒̈́̚

