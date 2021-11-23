Update Notes for November 22

Hi everyone!
We just released a small update to the game that fixes a few minor issues and adds something extra for players who manage to complete their alchemy collection!
Version 1.0.3
- Added a new setting to the Extras menu on the title screen for players who complete all alchemy challenges.
- Removed an impossible alchemy challenge from the game.
- Fixed an issue with the [spoiler]alternative solution to sedating the guard in chapter 1[/spoiler] not being registered correctly, which meant some parts influenced by this choice could not be reached properly.
- Fixed an issue where a male villager could appear instead of [spoiler]Marie in chapter 2[/spoiler].
- The Master Alchemist and Perfect Crime achievements can now be properly completed.
Cheers,
The Galdra Team
Changed files in this update