 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcadia Fallen update for 23 November 2021

Update Notes for November 22

Share · View all patches · Build 7759893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a small update to the game that fixes a few minor issues and adds something extra for players who manage to complete their alchemy collection!

Version 1.0.3

  • Added a new setting to the Extras menu on the title screen for players who complete all alchemy challenges.
  • Removed an impossible alchemy challenge from the game.
  • Fixed an issue with the [spoiler]alternative solution to sedating the guard in chapter 1[/spoiler] not being registered correctly, which meant some parts influenced by this choice could not be reached properly.
  • Fixed an issue where a male villager could appear instead of [spoiler]Marie in chapter 2[/spoiler].
  • The Master Alchemist and Perfect Crime achievements can now be properly completed.

Cheers,

The Galdra Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1174641
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1174642
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1174643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.